BDC Chairman, others support MGNREGA workers strike

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 14: BDC Chairman of Block Ghagwal Vijay Tagotra, along with Naib Sarpanch and Panches, extended their support to the MGNREGA personnel sitting on a pen-down strike demanding regularization of their services in the Rural Development Department of Samba.

Vijay Tagotra said that this MGNREGA personnel have been rendering their services to the Rural Development Department for many years but their demands have been ignored by every Government which will not be allowed now. The Central Government should now make these workers permanent, he added.

Tagotra said that the demand for permanent is justified but the Government is not even fulfilling the legitimate demands which is cause of concern for all of them. He said that all work of the Block Department has been stopped due to the MGNREGA workers on going strike but Government is a mute spectator. He said that he will also raise the demand of these workers before the Lieutenant Governor.

BDC Chairman, Kamlesh Kumari, Naib Sarpanch Devinder Singh, Naib Sarpanch Rajeshwar Singh, Naib Sarpanch Rakesh Singh etc. were also present on the occasion.