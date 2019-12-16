Battle for Jharkhand: Polling begins in 15 seats of ‘Koyelaanchal’ in 4th phase

RANCHI: Polling commenced on Monday morning amid elaborate security arrangements in the 15 seats of the state in the fourth phase of the five-phased Jharkhand Assembly polls in which nearly 48 lakh people are eligible to vote.

A total of 221 candidates are in the fray for these seats which included 198 male and 23 female candidates. A maximum of 25 candidates are in Bokaro seat, while a minimum of 8 candidates were on the Nirsa Seat.

Among these 15 seats Deoghar, Jamua and Chandankiyari are reserved for SC while the remaining are in the general category.

The seats where polls are being held included Madhupur, Deoghar (SC), Bagodar, Jamua (SC), Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Chandankiyari (SC), Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara.

A total of 47,81,422 voters are eligible to cast their votes in these 15 seats spread across four districts of Deoghar, Giridih, Bokaro and Dhanbad.

Polling will be held from 07000 hrs to 1700 hrs on 10 seats, while on the remaining five seats, which included Bagodar, Jamua, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi, the polls will be held from 0700hrs to 1500 hrs.

A total of 6,101 booths have been set up in this phase.

Of these, 4,296 are located in rural areas and another1,805 are in the urban areas. Among the booths in Naxal areas, 587 have been declared very sensitive and 405 are sensitive and on the other hand, in non-Naxal hit areas, 546 booths are very sensitive and 2665 are sensitive.

In this phase, 9902 ballot units, 7628 control units and 7931 VVPATs are being used to conduct the polls where as in Bokaro, Sindri, Dhanbad and Jharia two EVMs will be used as number of candidates on these seats was more than 16.

Prominent candidates who are in the race for these seats included Labour Minister Raj Paliwar, Tourism Development Amar Kumar Bauri, Ragni Singh, Raj Kishore Mahto and Dhullu Mahto.

