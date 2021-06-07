Batch of SPOs set to strengthen police mechanism, assist border guards in J&K’s Kathua district

KATHUA: After more than three-month rigorous training, a batch of Special Police Officers (SPOs) skilled in border management, is all set to be deployed in the bordering hamlets to further strengthen the police mechanism besides assisting the border guards shoulder-to-shoulder in this bordering district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kathua district is located along Indo-Pak International Border and is the gateway to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab.

Toiling hard from early morning with the first light, the batch of 74 SPOs comprising lady SPOs, attend different sessions in routine as a part of their personality development vis-a-vis getting skilled in border management techniques, handling law and order problem, art of assisting police, border troops, administration at the time of emergency-like situations, particularly the cross-border firing.

‘There was a demand from various quarters that local youth should be engaged in the border areas as they are well aware of the topography and swiftly respond during urgency,’ Ramesh Kotwal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua here said.

The process was initiated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after which the SPOs were engaged in batches in bordering districts like Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri for border management, said the SSP.

Revealing that in Kathua district the present batch undergoing training comprised 74 SPOs including 16 lady SPOs, Mr Kotwal said that three- month training period is nearing completion and they will be deployed further for strengthening the border management and enhancing the grid.

Pertinent to mention here that a batch of around 95 SPOs has already been deployed across the Kathua district.

‘Basic firing practice of SPOs was also conducted at Firing Range Basantpur and were trained in handling of weapons, use of arms and ammunition when in the line of duty,’ he said.

While explaining about the deployment, the SSP said that after the training period, the batch will be deployed at Border Police Posts (BPPs), border police stations and also along the border villages adjoining the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway.

‘Some of them have been engaged voluntarily in the Special Operation Group (SOG), to assist other security agencies in operational exercise along the border,’ he disclosed.

Helping people during border shelling, assisting in community bunkers, providing medical emergencies are among few tasks to be assigned to these SPOs ready for the deployment, he asserted.

Mr Kotwal said that the lady SPOs have also a key role to play after deployment as they can deal in handling women related concerns in the border hamlets.

‘Police generally come into the third tier. The deployment of SPOs is very advantageous as they maintain synergy with other security agencies to ease out tough situations,’ he maintained.

However, on remuneration, he said that it is divided into four slabs as fixed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The SPOs are being trained by expert officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police namely Sukhdev Singh Jamwal, DySP DR Kathua, Sub Inspector Joginder Lal and ASI Raj Kumar, besides, services of ex-servicemen, yoga/fitness trainers are also being availed time to time.

‘We are excited for the deployment after the training,’ said a Lady SPO asserting that they have been trained in handling every situation in the border belts besides serving people in need.

‘We are committed to serving the society and will also be on toes round the clock to safeguard our boundaries by strengthening its grid and other management exercises,’ she added. (AGENCY)