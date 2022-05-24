Basharat Hussain alongwith supporters join JKAP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 24: Basharat Hussain, a prominent political activist from Pattan along with his followers joined Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) today at party headquarters Srinagar.

While welcoming the new entrants, party president Altaf Bukhari said that the Apni Party pursues an unambiguous agenda, which precisely is to ensure the development of Jammu and Kashmir and the economic and political empowerment of its people.

He said that the people have fed-up and annoyed with the deceitful politics of the traditional political parties in J&K. He added that the traditional parties and their leaders have been befooling and misleading people by playing with their sentiments over the years.

He said, “The People of Jammu and Kashmir have been through the violent phase of history during the past few decades. Our youth deserve a better life and opportunities to fly high. Apni Party is committed to creating an environment wherein people have more opportunities and prospects of a prosperous life ahead.”

Besides Basharat Hussain, a prominent political activist from Pattan, Tariq Wani, Sameer Ahmad Dar, Muzamil Kamal, Altaf Ahmad, Aijaz Ahmad, Fazil Ahmad, Salik Umar, Basharat Hussain Najar, and Nazir Ahmad were those who joined the JKAP.

On the occasion, former minister and senior vice president Gulam Hassan Mir, general secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, District president and former MLA Sangrama Shoaib Nabi Lone, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, vice chairman DDC, Srinagar Bilal Ahmad, District president Anantnag Mohammed Yusuf Rather, District president Pulwama Gulam Mohammad Mir and others were also present.