Bar to suspend work in all courts today, tomorrow

General House decides to intensity agitation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: A General House meeting of J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu was held under the leadership of its president M K Bhardwaj in the District Court Complex to discuss the issues facing the lawyers’ fraternity and for intensifying the ongoing agitation in support of demands and issues of the Bar.

Many senior members namely A V Gupta, D S Saini, Aslam Goni, K S Johal, Gagan Basotra, HC Jalmeria, Nirmal Kotwal, Anwar Choudhary and others, expressed their views and after detailed deliberations the House resolved to further intensify the ongoing agitation in support of the demands/issues.

It was also discussed in the General House that the members of the Bar are agitating for redressal of their grievances which have been projected before the administration repeatedly. The main demand of the Bar is for construction of multi storey building for housing all the judicial work—- registration work, Commissions, CAT, DRT, AFT and other Tribunals within the court premises.

The members of the Bar unanimously decided to interact with all the sections of civil society, political parties, Chamber of Commerce, transporters, students and youth. The meeting will be held within this week so that the Jammu Bandh call can be given in next week.

The General House has also unanimously resolved to constitute a committee of senior members of the Bar to guide and advise with regard to the on-going agitation. The General House further resolved that all the members of the Bar will voluntarily abstain from appearing in all the cases in all the courts and any member who violates the decision of the General House will be placed under suspension as per the provision of the Constitution of the Bar .

A disciplinary and enforcement committee has also been constituted by the Bar.

Meanwhile, Bar Association has issued notice mentioning that work will remain suspended on August 17 and 18 in all the courts including the High Court, District Courts, Tribunals, all Revenue Courts and Commissions in support of demands.