Bandhan Bank opens branch in Kargil

KOLKATA, Nov 6: Bandhan Bank on Monday inaugurated its branch in Kargil in Ladakh.

The private lender had marked its entry into Ladakh in August with the opening of its branch in Leh.

With the new branch in Kargil, it has further strengthened its presence in the Union Territory.

Executive Councilor Kacho Mohammed Feroz of LAHDC, Kargil, unveiled the branch in the presence of senior officials from Bandhan Bank and other local dignitaries. The Kargil branch is situated at Fatima Chowk in the Leh region.

In 2016, Bandhan Bank had opened its branch in Jammu, marking its entry into Jammu & Kashmir. To strengthen its presence and serve more people in the region, the Bank opened a branch in Srinagar earlier this year.

The universal bank is now spread across 35 of the 36 states and union territories in the country and serves nearly 3.2 crore customers through a robust network of more than 6,200 banking outlets.

“Kargil has a unique place in the hearts of Indians. We are proud to have our presence here and are privileged to be of service to the residents of Kargil. While the Bank has been expanding its network, this branch in Kargil is a special one for all of us at Bandhan Bank.” founder MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said in a statement. (UNI)