Bali, his son’s bodies recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, July 10: Dead body of Ranbir Singh Bali, Director Finance, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department and his son, Irvan Singh who met with an accident in Panar area on Mughal Road last evening were recovered today morning.

Official sources said that the accident took place late last evening when a swift car (JK02BD -4635) was on way towards Surankote from Kashmir Valley via Mughal road , in which Bali and his family members were travelling. Three of them died on the spot while daughter was injured who was evacuated to Surankote hospital and later referred to GMC Jammu.

Dead body of Parvinder Kour, wife of Director Finance was recovered yesterday after accident, while two other bodies were not found due to darkness despite long efforts by the team. The two dead bodies were recovered today morning.

Relatives of deceased were there on the accident spot. Deputy Commissioner Poonch and SSP along with other officers also reached there. After performing legal formalities, bodies were handed over to the relatives.