Skill Development Course begins at GCoE

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: Prof Aekta Gupta, Principal of the Government College of Education Jammu today inaugurated Value Added Course in Skill Development in Regional Art and Handicrafts.

The trainers have been invited from Shilpakari Bazaar, an MSME Unit of Udyam. In the five day long hands-on workshop the students will be trained in Basholi Paintings and Wheat Grass Artifacts made up of bio friendly material by the trainers.

The objective of the workshop is to promote Indian Knowledge System and Regional Cultural practices that propagate sustainable development.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Aekta Gupta said, “it is high time that our youngsters should take up this initiative and strengthen rural economy by promoting bio-friendly products”, adding “the students can assist Village Self Help Group of Women to market their bio-friendly products through their social media platforms”.

A batch of 30 students is being trained in the first initiative. The inaugural session was attended by all the faculty members. IIC, IQAC, WDC and NSS unit of GCoE are jointly organizing this workshop. Dr Shubhra Jamwal, NSS Programme Officer, conducted the proceedings.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the college and Shilpkari Bazaar, a start up meant for the promotion of Dogra art, culture and heritage.