B2V, Jan Abhiyan synonymous with public good & welfare: Kansal

Excelsior Correspondent

PULWAMA, Sept 23: Principal Secretary Power Development and Information, Rohit Kasnal today said that the Back to Village is synonymous with public good and welfare and it has added new dimensions to the Jammu and Kashmir Government’s governance model.

Kansal was interacting with Panchayat representatives and locals at the second Block Divas Day in Tral and Awantipura.

He said that Jan Abhiyan is aimed at to improve service delivery and redress the public grievances within the shortest possible time and achieve cent percent saturation of beneficiary oriented schemes. He added that its main aim is to strengthen the roots of good governance in J&K, empower the common man and give direction to new governance model adopted by UT Government.

During the visit to the twin blocks, he was accompanied by District Development Commissioner, Pulwama Dr Raghav Langer, SSP, besides other district officers.

At Block Diwas events, the Principal Secretary inspected the stalls put up by different departments and enquired about the grievance redress mechanism being adopted to satisfy public.

He interacted with hundreds of people and listened to their issues and grievances. He also distributed sports kits among school children, income and Domicile certificates; handed over Baby Kits to newly born girl children under BBBP and gave away sanction letters under Ladli Beti Scheme.

He also distributed wheel chairs, hearing aids, walking sticks among the persons with disabilities.

The Principal Secretary also reviewed the developmental scenario in Tral, during which ADC apprised him about the progress of various developmental projects in the area besides the initiatives and outreach programs being organized to benefit the public.

He also met with various delegations, including representatives from Batagund, Rathsuna and Saimoh .

A delegation of retired Sikh teachers from Saimoh area raised the issue of road obstruction causing inconvenience to the people. Responding to the public demand, he issued on the spot instructions to ADC Tral for early action.

A delegation from Batagund demanded adequate staff for local health institution (NTPHC), a critical care ambulance and a digital X – Ray plant.

Another delegation representing Rathsuna area demanded availability of doctors in the PHC Rathsuna besides complained about the overcharging by transport operators in the area.

Later, Principal Secretary visited the AIIMS site at Awantipora and inspected the ongoing works. He directed the concerned Officers to complete the works in as per the set timelines.

Block Divas was held in all eleven blocks of the district where detailed discussion was held regarding different development projects besides issues being faced by the common masses of different panchayats. The designated officers including, ADC Pulwama, ADC Tral and ADC Awantipora and other district and sectoral officers listened to the demands and issues of the people.

On the occasion, many grievances were resolved on the spot and the rest were forwarded to the concerned departments for prompt redress through an established tracking system.