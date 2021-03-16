AZSA protests for district status to Zanskar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 16: Seeking district status for Zanskar in Ladakh, students of the area pursuing studies in Jammu held a protest demonstration for highlighting their long pending demand.

The protest demonstration was held under the banner of All Zanskar Students Association. Carrying banner and placards, they raised slogans in support of their demand. They also appealed MP Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal to get their demand fulfilled.

Justifying their demand, the protesting students said that Zanskar is the only Sub Division, which is situated at a distance of 247.4 kms away from its district headquarters with only a surface connectivity of un-macadamized road.

“Also it is one of the oldest tehsils of Ladakh region of J&K pre-1953 along with Leh and Kargil , which were given full fledge district status but Zanskar remained as a subject of exploitation and politically neglected,” they said, adding that considering remoteness and isolated from District headquarter Kargil for six months in a year, district status must be accorded to Zanskar.

Maintaining that creation of separate district for Zanskar was their prime aim and dream of each person from the region, the protest students vowed to continue the struggle till the goal is achieved.