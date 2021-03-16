Anti-people policies of BJP weakening nation: RS Chib

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 16: A massive protest led by RS Chib former minister along with TS Bajwa former MP was organised by BCC Suchetgarh in which a large number of people residing along the International Border participated.

The protesters marched through the main bazar of RS Pura raising slogans against the BJP Government and highlighting the various decisions affecting adversely the normal life of common citizens.

While addressing the participants Chib elaborated upon the fast rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG and other essential commodities which effect the normal life of a common man. While comparing the present tax structure and targeting the BJP, Chib said that during the Congress regime, it was very much lesser. He further added that BJP have forgotten their hue and cry made by them on the issue of minor rise in prices during the Congress regime. It is shameful for the BJP said Chib that the Government has earned almost 21 lakh crore for last 6 years in form of tax by raising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.

Chib called it a cruel joke when the prices of crude oil in the international market is much lower and the Government is selling petrol and diesel at Rs 100 per litre and LPG cylinder at Rs 900. He said this shows that the Government is collecting huge amount through unwanted tax rather than giving relief and benefits to the common man.

Ex-MP, Bajwa blamed the Government for ignoring the interests of the youth and not taking concrete steps to control the unemployment in the country. He said the youth have understood the policies of BJP of making false promises. He strongly condemned the action by the administration at the behest of BJP leaders in respect of the candidates who have appeared for the recruitment of para- military forces and they were sitting in dharna in front of BJP office few days back.

He eminded the BJP Government of the promise made by the Home Minister on the floor of the Parliament that the Jammu and Kashmir will get its Statehood at the earliest. He warned the BJP Government that the peole have not forgotten the day when its honour and dignity have been snatched away over night by downgrading the State into a Union Territory. He also expressed his shock and anguish over the attitude of the Central Government towards the demands and plight of the farmers.