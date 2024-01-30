Azad promises land, job protection laws in J&K

* Vows to maintain dignity for STs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 29: Former J&K Chief Minister and DPAP chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad today vowed to bring laws to protect land and jobs for the locals in the Jammu and Kashmir if his government is elected to power.

Aaddressing a public meeting in Chowadi area of Jammu today, Azad claimed that he will enact the laws for the protection of lands and the jobs for the local people of the Jammu and Kashmir. He said it will happen only if DPAP comes to power. He sought massive public support for this cause.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

Referring to the historical context of land and job rights granted by the then Maharaja Hari Singh, including state subject provisions, Azad emphasized his personal role in advocating for Article 370, questioning the Congress’s silence on the matter since his departure from the party.

Assuring the public about the government’s commitment to reinstating statehood, Azad pledged to enact laws safeguarding land and job rights as a priority when elected to power. Expressing concern over derogatory remarks against the Gujjar community, he commended their resilience against militancy and promised to uplift them, ensuring respect and dignity.

Azad criticized other political parties for exploiting the Gujjar community for electoral gains and his focus as CM on the Roshni Scheme and the allocation of free land to the homeless. He committed to revisiting and reinstating such initiatives.

Rejecting religion-based politics, Azad affirmed his dedication to a development-centric agenda. He urged his party leaders to uphold non-discrimination and inclusivity, vowing representation for all communities in both party and government roles if elected to power. Azad underscores a development centric approach, aiming to eradicate poverty and unemployment.

Highlighting the plight of highly educated youth facing joblessness, he emphasizes the need to address this issue. He expressed concern over the trend of awarding contracts to outsiders while locals remain overlooked.

Azad said, his commitment lies in creating opportunities for local youth, ensuring that their skills are harnessed for the region’s development and prosperity. He emphasizes the need to transcend politics of religion, urging a focus on people’s welfare. Having extensively toured every corner of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, he acknowledges the widespread suffering shared by the residents.

He underscores the importance of addressing the challenges faced by the people and working towards holistic solutions for the well-being of the region. “Officers, mostly outsiders, lack the necessary experience and knowledge about Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in unaddressed public issues. We need more local officers and a local government to understand and tackle our unique challenges. This is why I stress the importance of early elections,” Azad maintained.

Among others who were present in the meeting included Taj Mohiuddin- treasurer, RS Chib general secretary, Jugal Kishore Sharma Provincial president, Anita Thakur, Arvinder Singh Mickey, Salman Nizami, Ch Gharu Ram, Ashok Sharma, Hira Lal Abrol Secretary, Ch Riyaz Niaz, Sobat Ali, Sunita Arora, Gourav Chopra and others.