Azad pays obeisance at shrine in Uri

*Says DPAP will ensure dev of remote areas

Excelsior Correspondent

URI, July 9: Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad today assured people of Uri that if elected his government will ensure all round development of far flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir. This assurance the former chief minister gave after paying obeisance at revered shrine of Rangia Imam at Shahdara Sharief Uri today.

“The people of Uri, Karnah, Poonch where massive earthquake struck on October 8, 2005 are fully aware of the immediate relief and long term rehabilitation measures which I as chief minister implemented. I ordered fast relief in form of food, shelter and medical aid while serious patients were evacuated in helicopters, those requiring basic needs were attended to immediately. Your new houses stand testimony to my sanctioning of grant for quake hit victims,” Azad said while addressing hundreds of people here.

Recalling his tour of Kamalkote region after the earthquake, Azad said the area witnessed massive destruction as the casualties here also outnumbered other places in J&K. “With death and destruction all over, the then administration on my direction swung into action by immediate relief, assessment of damage by Revenue Department and disbursement of sanctioned amount to all quake victims who were able to construct houses and start life afresh,” Azad recalled.

He said not only new houses were constructed but fresh roads were built to the last village of Mandiyaan in Kamalkote. “All the new roads in Uri, Karnah, Rajouri and Poonch were constructed during my tenure under PMGSY programme which I got approved from Centre for J&K,” Azad said.

The role of former cabinet minister and senior DPAP leader Taj Mohiuddin in reconstruction post earthquake was eulogised by all those who spoke on the occasion. Among those present on the occasion included, Vice Chairman G M Saroori, Chief spokesperson Salman Nizami, Distt President Shoaib Nabi Lone, Gen Secretary Province Shafiq Shabnam, Haji Musadiq Provincial Vice President, Tariq Tenga Sr DPAP leader, Umar Kakroo Working President, Tasleema Akhtar Secretary, Bharat Kumar Chairman MC Uri, Mudasir Ah Tantray Acting Chairman MC Baramulla, Gurdeep Kaur, Fareeda Begum and others.