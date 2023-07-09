Hockey trials conducted in Jammu

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: The Hockey trials were conducted for the Khelo India Centre Jammu at K.K Hakku Stadium here today.

The open selection trials were conducted in the discipline of Hockey for the player’s under-18 years of aged category for both boys and girls in which around 70 players participated. Among the participating players 40 players were shortlisted on the basis of Physical fitness test and Hockey talent identification tests.

The selection trials were conducted in the presence of Ajay Gupta, Manager K.K. Hakku Stadium and under the supervision of Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports Officer, J&K Sports Council Jammu (JKSC) and Rajeev Sharma, Member J&K Sports Council.

Organizers said the trials were conducted smoothly with help of senior coaches, Dalvinder Singh and Jagjeet Singh. They also lauded the efforts of Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull for giving opportunity to the budding youth by providing Khelo India Centre in Jammu.