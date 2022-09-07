Azad meets scores of delegations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: Former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad met scores of delegations on his visit to Jammu during last three days, after his resignation from the Congress Party.

Apart from addressing a large public rally on his arrival at Jammu on last Sunday, Azad met more than 350 delegations, cutting across region, religion and sections from all the 43 constituencies of Jammu region.

The people from various delegations who met Azad extended their full support to him in all his future endeavours. The delegations who came in horde, extended their whole hearted support and cooperation to him.

Besides political delegations, many delegations from civil society, unemployed youth, 1947-65-71 refugees, Kashmiri Pandits, PoJK migrants, Rajput Sabha Jammu and Kathua, Christian Peace Missionaries, Jammu Adhikar Manch, Bar Association Jammu, Wine Traders Association and many others met Azad and apprised him about their concerns and grievances.

A delegation from R S Pura led by Sarpanch Badrinath also met Azad today and projected the local issues of the area. He said that people have lot of hopes on Azad and he may project the issues of farmers of the area besides general public before the concerned authorities.

Another delegation from Marh led by former senior Congress leader Ashok Bhagat met Azad at his Gandhinagar residence and projected the issues of the people from his block. Bhagat said that people of the area have extended full support to the him as over 80 % of the BCC functionaries and DCC Rural members have resigned from the Congress Party to join him.

All Migrants Employees Association Kashmir delegation also called on Azad and projected their issues. They briefed him on the woes of the KPs posted in Kashmir. They also referred to the killing of their colleague Rahul Bhat in Kashmir and said that migrants employees who are on protest for the last 116 days are demanding their transfer and adjustment in Jammu region.

Azad gave a patient hearing to each and every delegation separately, thanked all of them for their whole hearted support and assured his full cooperation and in taking up their genuine demands with the concerned quarters.