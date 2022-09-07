LG reviews progress of mega road projects in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high level meeting, at Civil Secretariat, to review the implementation and progress of mega road projects in Jammu & Kashmir.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor took stock of the status of various roads, tunnels, bridges projects under Central sector, Centrally Sponsored and UT Sector schemes including Prime Minister’s Development Package, Parvatmala, PMGSY, CRIF, NABARD, C&T Macadamization, Pothole-free Road programme, Bridge programme and Road Sector.

Emphasizing on dedicated focus to complete the projects within set timelines, the Lt Governor passed explicit directions to streamline the planning, tendering and execution process. It should be ensured that there are no inordinate delays in execution of projects, he added.

The Lt Governor directed to develop a robust system for reporting of the damages and potholes on the roads so that corrective measures can be taken at the earliest. He further asked the officials to assess the area specific requirements and prepare projects’ plans accordingly.

On being informed that 132 bridges are being targeted to be completed this year, the Lt Governor advised for exploring feasibility of pre-fabricated short span bridges in areas where immediate action is required.

Taking serious note of the various vulnerable spots along the roads, the Lt Governor instructed for installing crash barriers at such places to prevent accidents.

Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department briefed the Lt Governor about the physical status of NHAI, NHIDCL, BRO (SAMPARK & BEACON), new tunnels & flyovers under PMDP and PWD projects including Semi-Ring Road Jammu/Srinagar, Udhampur-Ramban Section, Ramban-Banihal section, Srinagar-Banihal Section, Delhi-Katra-Amritsar Expressway, Jammu-Akhnoor road, Chenani-Sudhmahadev-Goha-Khellani road, Khellani-Chatroo- Khanabal, Singhpora-Vailoo tunnel, Zojila Tunnel, Z-Morh tunnel, Baramulla-Gulmarg Road, Akhnoor-Poonch Road, Srinagar-Baramulla-URI road, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road, Poonch-Uri road, Srinagar-Shopian-Qazigund road etc.

While reviewing the work on Z-Morh tunnel, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officials to complete the work on the escape tunnel at the earliest.

The Principal Secretary PWD (R&B) further informed that under PMGSY-III, the tenders for all sanctioned 155 projects covering a length of 1272.43 kms at cost of Rs 1357.87 cr have been floated. The meeting was informed that ‘Road to Every Village’ as per 2001 census is going to be a reality soon.

Referring to various complaints received from different quarters regarding maintenance and repair work of the government infrastructure, the Lt Governor directed the officials to take necessary measures in this regard.

The Principal Secretary PWD (R&B) also briefed the chair about the new initiatives taken by the department such as Online Management Monitoring & Accounting System; Two-tier Quality Control Mechanism and Internship Policy-Guidelines & Procedures.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Amit Sharma, Administrative Secretary, Mining Department; Chief Engineers; senior officials from NHAI, NHIDCL, BRO, PWD and other concerned departments and executing agencies attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode.