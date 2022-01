Awareness lacking about Start-Ups outside Govt sector: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Jan 13 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today observed that awareness is lacking about new Start-Ups outside the government sector and called for creating mass awareness about emerging avenues of vocation and livelihood outside the government jobs. He said, Sustainable Start-ups with livelihood linkages have revolutionary potential to change the face of New India.

Addressing the 1st Foundation Day of CSIR-NIScPR (National institute of Science Communication and policy Research), Dr Jitendra Singh quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying, “India is entering a golden age when it comes to start-ups and innovation”. The Minister said that PM Modi is a great communicator of Science and has great scientific temper in promoting start-up culture in a new transformative India.

The Minister asked CSIR-NIScPR to come out with innovative ways of science communication in a country like India which is characterised by the diversity of language, religion, caste and creed. He said, the main aim of CSIR-NIScPR is to bring policy research and science communication together, which has happened from the merger of two well recognized institutes, CSIR-NISCAIR and CSIR-NISTADS.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that our policy direction is towards building a knowledge based economy with development of a robust STI ecosystem that can create a new synergy in the country. The Minister lauded CSIR for helping and promoting Start-ups particularly rural development oriented ones providing huge income avenues to the youth. He expressed satisfaction that India is now the third country in the world with most unicorn Start-ups after the United States and China and hoped that soon India will be at the top slot, the way the innovation culture has caught the imagination of youth in the country. Any Start-up with a valuation of $1 billion or more is called a unicorn, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh launched the new website of CSIR-NIScPR, CSIR Compendium of Technologies 2021, Technology Readiness Level 6 Compendium and CSIR Technologies for Rural Livelihood Building Atmanirbharta on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, DG, CSIR, Dr Shekhar C Mande commended the stellar role played by NIScPR in dissemination of Science Communication. He said, the new entity is marching ahead pursuing its aims and objectives with enormous devotion.

Professor Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR gave a brief outline of activities of the Institute in the last one year. She informed that the institute is developing programs through networking with different institutes in the country which are leading to activities such as joint projects, discussion papers etc. Creating Livelihood Opportunities in Rural Areas through CSIR Technologies is a Joint Venture between CSIR, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (IIT Delhi) and VIBHA. CSIR-NIScPR is working as a Nodal Lab in this initiative.

The Science Reporter, Vigyan Pragati and Science Ki Duniya are 3 popular science magazines of NISCAIR which have helped students, researchers, and general public to understand science in a simple way.