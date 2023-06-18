‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ Is Transforming Creative Ideas Of People Into Realities: LG Sinha

Social upliftment, human welfare, nation building should become top priority for every individual: LG

SRINAGAR, Jun 18: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, in this month’s “Awaam Ki Awaaz” programme, highlighted the efforts of the UT Government to encourage citizen’s participation in governance and working with commitment towards nation building.

“Awaam Ki Awaaz is transforming creative ideas of people into realities. If there is a change in our thinking and deep sense of purpose for prosperity of all and preservation of cultural heritage, then nothing can stop the progress of a modern society,” said the Lt Governor.

It is important that social upliftment, human welfare, nation building becomes top priority for every individual. This is the golden period for J&K. The entire society should become one mind, one soul and work together to make their dreams come true in Amrit Kaal, he observed.

We have to move forward unitedly and remove every hurdle on the path leading to the holistic development of Jammu Kashmir, said the Lt Governor.

In both rural and urban areas there is a need to isolate the elements holding the J&K back, so that the creative forces of the society can work as a cohesive group towards shared goal of making India the new economic powerhouse of the world, he said.

Sharing the inspirational success stories of women heroes and green warriors, the Lt Governor appreciated the effort of Sopore’s daughter Mufara Majeed to build a solar-powered boat and her dedication to combat climate change and to promote green development. These individual small steps will make big changes in the journey of sustainable development, he added.

Women are the most ideal architects of society. Their strong resolve, grit and capabilities act as a strong foundation for the progress of the nation and the society, observed the Lt Governor.

The women of Kheral village of Reasi have formed Duggar Dhani Self Help Group in collaboration with District Administration, JKRLM and J&K Tourism and their success is a good indicator to J&K’s socio-economic growth and women empowerment, he said.

Syed Darakhsa of Budgam is the epitome of strength and courage. As head of 10-member women self-help artisans group, she is scripting a success story by innovative designs, packaging and marketing, the Lt Governor added.

He said the women Self Help Groups in Jammu Kashmir have the potential to create their own space in the global market. The Lt Governor also directed the Rural Livelihood Mission, District Administration, J&K Trade Promotion Organisation, Industries and Commerce Department and all the stakeholders to make the efforts in an integrated manner.

The Lt Governor also made a special mention of Para-Archer, Sheetal Devi. She is a true champion and an inspiration to others. Her achievement at Para Archery World Ranking Tournament has given new dreams and aspirations to the youth and strength to J&K UT, he said.

The Lt Governor lauded the significant contribution of Panchayats of Jammu Kashmir in conservation, rejuvenation and protection of water bodies in the UT.

“Mission Amrit Sarovar has witnessed enthusiastic response in all the Panchayats of Jammu Kashmir and it is also a vindication of our steadfast commitment to revive the water bodies. It is a symbol of resurgent J&K and strength of Jan-Bhagidari,” said the Lt Governor.

He impressed upon all the Panchayats to engage in a healthy competition to build the most beautiful Amrit Sarovar. Three outstanding Panchayats should be selected and honored on Independence Day through online voting on MyGov J&K, he added

The Lt Governor congratulated the people of Jammu Kashmir for successful conduct of G20 meeting last month. We have received overwhelming response, especially, from youth regarding promotion of tourism, he added.

He made a special mention of Budgam’s Arifa Ara, Javed Ahmed from Anantnag and Kishtwar’s Abhishek Sharma for their valuable suggestions regarding raising public awareness about environment-friendly products and promotion of plastic substitutes like jute bags, corn starch bags in market; strengthening of facilities for persons with disabilities at prominent tourist locations and promotion of adventure tourism and water sports.

He also shared the inputs received from Anantnag’s Shahid Hussain Rather, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani from Budgam, and Abrar Mir from Doda pertaining to reforms in Fisheries Sector and its impact on tourism, promotion of eco-tourism and generic medicines.

Speaking on the preparations made for Shri Amarnath ji Yatra starting from 1st July, the Lt Governor called for active participation of every citizen.

“This pilgrimage is also a symbol of the welfare of humanity, upliftment of all sections of the society and exchange of new ideas. Local economy and employment opportunities are also linked to this Yatra,” he observed.

Since ages, the entire society, followers of all sects, come together to welcome the devotees from different parts of the country. Active participation of all the citizens will definitely make this year’s Yatra and festivity of culture and spirituality successful, added the Lt Governor.

He also called upon the educational institutions, organizations, prominent personalities and all the stakeholders for making every section of society aware about the benefits of Yoga and encourage them to adopt Yoga as an internal part of their lives.

“On this Yoga day, let us celebrate the sense of oneness with the society and the world. Yoga helps to keep mind and body healthy, stress-free and inspires us to live a balanced and happy life,” said the Lt Governor.