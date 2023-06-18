Amarnath Yatra A Symbol Of Welfare Of Humanity: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jun 18: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said Amarnath Yatra is a symbol of the welfare of humanity and upliftment of all sections of the society.

“Shri Amarnath Yatra is starting from July 1 and this pilgrimage is also a symbol of the welfare of humanity, upliftment of all sections of the society and exchange of new ideas'”, the Lieutenant Governor said during the Radio programme Awaam Ki Awaaz.

He said the local economy and employment opportunities are also linked to this Yatra.

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra is commencing from the twin routes of Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Baltal in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district from July 1 in Kashmir himalayas.

He said since ages, the entire society, followers of all sects, come together to welcome the devotees from different parts of the country. Active participation of all the citizens will definitely make this year’s Yatra and festivity of culture and spirituality successful, the LG added.

“I would like to congratulate the people of J&K for successful conduct of G20 meeting last month. We have received overwhelming response, especially, from youth regarding promotion of tourism”, the LG said during his” LG said during the Radio programme.

He said the mission Amrit Sarovar has witnessed enthusiastic response in all the Panchayats of Jammu Kashmir and it is also a vindication of our steadfast commitment to revive the water bodies. It is a symbol of resurgent J&K and strength of Jan-Bhagidari.

LG Sinha said that in both rural and urban areas there is a need to isolate the elements holding J&K back, so that the creative forces of the society can work as a cohesive group towards the shared goal of making India the new economic powerhouse of the world.