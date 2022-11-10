Authorities bar entry into JeI’s 9 properties in Shopian under UAPA

SRINAGAR, Nov 10: District magistrate(DM), Shopian has ordered ban on entry and usage of at least nine properties including a yet to be functional school building belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami following communication by State Investigation Agency(SIA), officials said on Wednesday.

An official statement reported that the directions have been issued under Section 8 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

“The State Investigation Agency, Kashmir vide communication No. SIA/FIR-17-19/22/7010-14; dated: 05.11.2022 has intimated that during investigation of case FIR No. 17/2019 u/s 10, 11 & 13 UA(P) Act of P/S Batamaloo now being investigated by P/S SIA, nine (09) properties have surfaced that are owned by and under possession of banned association Jamat-e-Islami and are located in the jurisdiction of district Shopian and are to be notified in terms of section 8 UA(P) Act,” deputy commissioner, Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya said.

The Government of India has already declared the Jamat-e-Islami, Jammu & Kashmir as an “unlawful association”.

The properties include land measuring 2 Kanal 15 Marla in village Batpora in the name of JeI through its Ameer-e-Zilla Abdul Hameed of Nadigam Shopian , 7 Marla in same village in the name of Ameer-e-Zilla Shahzada Aurangzeb, 7 Marla 3 Sarsai, also in village Batpora in the name of Aurangzeb, 16 Marla in the same and in the name of same person, under-construction building over land 1 Kanal and 7 Marla in Batpora in the name of same person , 17 Marla through its Ameer-e-Zilla Mohammad Sultan of Nownagari Tral, 17 Marla in village Heepora Batagund in the name of Ameer-e-Zilla Shahzada Aurangzeb, 2 storey yet to be functional School building over land measuring 1 Kanal and 08 Marla in village Bongam in the name of Iqra Public School through Falah-i-Aam Trust, Shopian and four storey building over land measuring 4 Marla and 02 Marla in village Kanipora/Batpora, according to the notification by DM.

“On perusal of the records and other connected documents, I, District Magistrate Shopian, am satisfied that there is sufficient material to notify (these) properties under the Act,” the notification read.

The restriction on these nine properties is on any person(s), association(s) or legal entity other than investigating officers of SIA for the purpose of investigation and police officers having jurisdiction for the purpose of enforcing the usage related prohibition and restrictions. (Agencies)