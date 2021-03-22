Audi launches new Audi S5 Sportback in India

Mumbai, Mar 22: Luxuruy Car major, Audi on Monday announced the launch of the new Audi S5 Sportback in India.

Powering the latest Audi S5 Sportback is a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo TFSI petrol engine delivering 354 hp and 500 Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels.

The four-door sports coupe is being brought to India via the CBU route and is priced from Rs 79.06 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, ”The Audi S5 Sportback is the second product launch this year and we are excited to launch this beauty in India. The Audi S5 Sportback stands out for its distinctive styling and engaging driving experience on one hand, and everyday usability and five-seat comfort on the other. Glamorous, powerful and practical, it is an enticing proposition for buyers who want it all. The introduction of the Audi S5 Sportback will further strengthen our performance cars portfolio in the country.”

The Audi S5 Sportback receives revised styling elements that add in even more visual drama. The Singleframe grille is now flatter with slits above forming a link to the iconic Audi Sport quattro from 1984. S model bumpers with larger air intakes and a slick blade that forms the lower edge of the front bumper also lend the Audi S5 Sportback a bolder look. The 48.26 cm, 5 double arm S Design alloy wheels along with optional red brake calipers add to the sportiness of the S5 Sportback while the redone diffuser only helps embellish the perfect proportions and flowing four-door coupe shape.

Inside, the Audi S5 Sportback offers a brilliant blend of comfort and sportiness. A flat-bottomed steering wheel, sport front seats and Alcantara leather upholstery set the tone for the cabin. Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, an updated MMI system and a panoramic glass sunroof are amongst other highlights inside. Head-up display and a 19 speaker, 755W Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound system with 3D sound are among optional upgrades available to buyers.

At the heart of the Audi S5 Sportback is a 3.0-litre TFSI engine with direct and indirect fuel injection, turbo-charging, and Audi valvelift, putting out 354 hp and 500 Nm of torque. All this power is sent to all four wheels via quattro permanent all-wheel drive, with a self-locking differential, and propels the car to 100 km/h in a quick 4.8 seconds.

Mr Dhillon further added, “With the introduction of new products we are focused on customer delight across segments. Our sales in tier-II and III cities are also growing and we expect it to pick up further during the year. 2021 is a very exciting year for Audi India and customers will be thrilled with what lies ahead for brand Audi. All I can say at this moment is, stay tuned for lots of action in the coming months!”

Customers can visit the official website (www.audi.in) and experience the Audi S5 Sportback in Augmented Reality. Through Augmented Reality and the 360-degree product visualizer, customers can view the inside and outside of the Audi S5 Sportback and can book it online from the comfort of their home or can register their interest at the nearest Audi India dealership. Potential customers and enthusiasts also get access to features including Augmented Reality, placement of test drive requests, product brochures, and service cost calculators amongst others on the latest version of the ‘myAudiConnect’ App. (UNI)