Attempt to revive militancy foiled

The Special Operations Group has achieved a major breakthrough in apprehending five activists of the terror outfit Lashker-e-Toiba who were responsible for reviving militancy and thus reviving the outfit in the areas of Doda. This module had specific ‘assignment’ of recruiting gullible youth in the ranks of terrorists, provide them logistic support, reveal information about presence of security forces and important locations to their Pakistani handlers and the like. Not only that, transporting arms and ammunition from one location to the other and distributing money among families of the deceased militants were their other activities. The arrested terror activists revealed having received over Rs.12.20 lakh through different means and on different occasions as part of this module.

With this arrest comprising a Molvi, a surrendered militant and a former SPO of JK Police, a contractor and two shopkeepers, it is fairly evident that mechanisations of Pakistan and its agents in the valley and even in Jammu region are desperately bent upon spreading violence and mayhem in Jammu and Kashmir through the motivated and indoctrinated gullible youth of the UT. However, the team of the SPO deserves a due pat for the catch.