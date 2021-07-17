Astro India unveils new ‘Bolero Neo’

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 17: Astro India Automobile Private Limited, a dealership of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, located at Bari-Brahmana today launched the new ‘Bolero Neo’.

Available at all Mahindra dealerships across India from today, the new Bolero Neo is launched at an introductory price of Rs 8.48 lakh (Ex-Showroom Price, All India) for the N4 variant. The new Bolero Neo will cater to the evolving customers looking for an SUV that is tough and authentic yet modern and trendy. The existing Bolero will continue to sell along with the Bolero Neo in the market.

The Bolero Neo combines the new age customer’s affinity towards tough, powerful, go-anywhere capable SUVs with their persona and aspirations for a modern and trendy SUV. The design, performance, and engineering enhancements in the new Bolero Neo make it a modern, unmissable and authentic SUV for the bold and fearless Young India.

The New Bolero Neo was unveiled by Gopal Singh (Sarpanch, Sarore, Bari Brahmana) in presence of its Astro India chairman Mohinder Gupta, MD Vikram Mahajan and Director Satyam Gupta.

Built on the third-generation chassis which it shares with the Scorpio and Thar, the Bolero Neo has powerful attributes that set it apart. Its rugged body-on-frame construction, the proven Mahindra mHawk diesel engine and Multi Terrain Technology give Bolero Neo the ability and confidence to conquer rough terrain. Comprehensively loaded with all the key features, the Bolero Neo is commitment towards product quality, performance, core SUV attributes and value.

The enhancements in the new Bolero Neo is reflected not just in design cues like an imposing stance and body cladding but also in the 100hp mHawk engine, tough built body and a go-anywhere set-up, thanks to the Body On Frame construction, rear wheel drive and multi-terrain technology.

The new Bolero Neo will offer a spacious 7-seater configuration and will be available in three variants (N4- base, N8-mid, N10- top) and seven colour options (namely Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, Napoli Black and Royal Gold (coming soon).