J&K Bank-XI, Hyderya Sports FC register wins

Football Professional League 2021

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 17: J&K Bank-XI and Hyderya Sports FC registered emphatic wins over the opponents-SCFA and Real Kashmir FC by four goals to nil (4-0) and two goals to one (2-1) respectively in the ongoing 1st edition of Football Professional League-2021, being organised by J&K Football Association (JKFA) in collaboration with J&K Sports Council at Synthetic Turf TRC, here today.

The first match of the tournament was played between J&K Bank XI and SCFA wherein the Turks of J&K Bank scored 1st goal at 4th minute of the game through Adnan. SCFA boys struggled hard to equalize the game but failed to find the net but in the 29th minute of 1st half, the J&K Bank scored another goal. The 3rd goal was scored by Prem in the 71st minute, whereas Adnan netted one more goal during the dying moment for J&K Bank-XI and registered an emphatic win over SCFA by four goals to nil (4-0). Adnan from J&K Bank was declared as man of the match.

In the 2nd match which was played between Hyderya Sports FC and Real Kashmir FC wherein former got a penalty kick in just 1st minute of the game and Gagan of the Hyderya Sports FC made no mistake in converting the penalty into goal. However, Real Kashmir FC made tremendous efforts and used their expertise to level the score but failed to do so.

The 2nd half of the game began with the brisk note in which Real Kashmir FC made some beautiful moves and scored a goal through Sahil and equalized the score. In the 85th minute, Shahnawaz of Hyderya Sports FC made a superb attempt from the midfield and scored a class goal and kept the goalkeeper surprised, thus Hyderya Sports FC defeated RKFC by two goals to one (2-1). Shahnawaz Bashir of Hyderya Sports FC was declared as man of the match.

Lonestar KFC will lock horns with Real Kashmir FC at 3 pm, while Hyderya Sports FC to play against Shaheen FC Jammu at 5 pm tomorrow at the same venue.