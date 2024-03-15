Astro India Automobiles launches Thar Earth Edition

Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Mar 14: Thar Earth Edition was launched by the Astro India Automobiles Pvt Ltd authorized dealer of Mahindra & Mahindra in a function held here today.
The vehicle was launched in the presence of Chairman Mohinder Gupta, MD Vikram Mahajan , Director Satyam Gupta and Dr C.D Gupta.
Thar Earth edition is inspired by the Thar Desert and the SUV features a Desert Fury satin matte paint scheme.
Thar Earth Edition will be available in four variants in the LX Hard Top 4×4 guise, with prices starting at Rs 15.40 lakh and going up to Rs 17.60 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).
In terms of design, the Thar Desert edition looks the same as the regular Thar but features exclusive Desert Fury satin matte paint with dune-inspired decals on the rear fender and doors, Earth Edition badging on the B-pillars, matte black badges, and 17-inch silver alloy wheels.
Moving inside, the SUV gets a dual-tone theme of black and light beige layout with dune designs on the headrests, Thar branding on the doors, and dark chrome accents all around.
Additionally, it gets Desert Fury-coloured inserts for the AC vents, centre console, and steering wheel.
Mahindra also said that each unit will get a unique numbered decorative VIN plate. Customers can also opt for accessories such as customised front and rear armrests, floor mats, and a comfort kit.
The Thar Earth Edition will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options.
Both engine options come paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
