ASI martyred at Budgam, militant killed in Tral

Pak, its agencies sponsoring militancy in Kashmir: DGP

Advocate Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 24: Prominent lawyer from Srinagar, Advocate Babar Qadri was shot dead by the militants in Hawal area of Srinagar this evening while a CRPF officer was martyred and a militant killed in South Kashmir.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that Qadri was shot dead by militants outside his residence this evening.

Advocate Babar Qadri, a young lawyer, was fired upon by militants outside his home in Hawal area of Srinagar.

The Advocate, who is survived by two minor daughters, was shifted to SKIMS where he was declared brought dead. The body was later handed over to the family for last rites.

A pall of gloom descended in the residential area of Babar after his body reached there. The family, relatives and the neighbours especially women were seen wailing when the body arrived there.

Scores of people attended the funeral of Advocate in Hawal area. His body was later taken to Sheikpora village in Baramulla district.

An official said that a lone militant fired at him and he received two bullets–one in the forehead and another in the arm.

Security forces launched a massive operation in the area against the militants responsible for his killing.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference (NC) Vice President, Omar Abdullah in a tweet condemned his killing and termed it as tragic. He said that the sense of tragedy is all the more because he warned of the threat.

“The assassination of Babar Qadri this evening is tragic & I unequivocally condemn it. The sense of tragedy is all the more because he warned of the threat. Sadly his warning was his last tweet,” Omar tweeted.

Former Minister and Peoples Conference (PC) president, Sajad Gani Lone in a tweet said that one more Kashmiri falls to bullets.

“Sad news. Advocate Babar Qadri assassinated. One more Kashmiri falls to bullets. Yet another victim of conflict. My thoughts with the family,” Lone tweeted.

Apni Party vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir also condemned the killing .

“The killing of a young and promising lawyer who represented members of the poorest, most marginalized parts of Kashmir at all the forums available to him, including many of the victims of conflict and their families, has a devastating impact on access to justice in Kashmir,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) strongly condemned the killing of Qadri and urged the Government to ascertain the identity of killers for exemplary punishment.

An Al-Badr militant was killed in an encounter that at Machoma Bhagandar area of Tral this morning.

A police spokesman said that on a specific input regarding presence of militants in Machama area of Awantipora, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Awantipora Police, 42 RR and CRPF in the area.

“During the search operation, as the presence of militant got ascertained he was given opportunity to surrender, however instead he fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. The killed militant has been identified as Irfan-ul-Haq Dar of village Gadikhal Charsoo Awantipora associated with proscribed outfit Al-Badr,” the spokesman said.

It said that as per the police records, he had a long history of criminal involvement as in April 2019 he was involved in grenade lobbing on Police Station Awantipora for which he was arrested and sent to Kot Bhalwal Jail Jammu. “Earlier in 2016 he was involved in stone pelting/arson case of Police Station Awantipora FIR No. 126/2016 under relevant Sections of law stands charge sheeted in the Court of law,” the statement said.

After his release in April 2020, Irfan-ul-Haq was secretly involved in militancy which include Al-Badr related recruitment in Awantipora and Tral areas. He was an important motivator and influenced young minds for joining militancy. His body was sent to Handwara for burial.

Meanwhile, another encounter has started at Sirhama area of Anantnag district is underway. Three militants are believed to be trapped in the cordon.

Police this evening arrested two persons along with arms and ammunition at Yemoh crossing near Jawhar tunnel in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A joint team of police and Army’s 9RR arrested two person during late evening at Yemoh crossing near Jawhar Tunnel in a Balero vehicle under registration number JK13B 4213 with arms and ammunition.

They have been identified as Samiullah son of Bashir Ahmad Check of Vehil Nowgam in district Shopian and Nisar Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Salam Lone of Hafshermal in district Shopian.

And an Assistant Sub- Inspector of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was martyred and his rifle snatched after militants attacked them in Keisarmulla area of Chadoora in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district today.

Militants attacked 117 battalion of CRPF party in Keisarmulla, injuring an ASI of CRPF.

Before escaping from the spot, the militants also managed to snatch one AK-47 rifle and one magazine from the ASI.

The injured officer was shifted to 92 Base Hospital Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as NU Badole.

The area was cordoned off to nab the attackers but they had fled the area.

Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of wreath laying ceremony at Budgam, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that Pakistan and its agencies are sponsoring militancy in the Valley.

DGP said that couple of days ago security forces conducted many successful anti-militancy operations wherein top and wanted militant commanders had been killed.

Singh said that Pakistan and its agencies in the Valley are sponsoring militancy and promoting it by all means which, however, will be vigorously foiled by joint efforts of security forces.

“Pakistan and its agencies are sponsoring militancy in J&K by using all means but we are committed to give tough challenge to their designs which will be frustrated with joint efforts of forces”, the DGP said.

He added that many hideout and tunnels made by militants in past have been busted by security forces in recent past and we undertake that all militant pedestals, be it in wooden area or in populated areas, will be destroyed.

The Police Chief said that Pakistan has started shameful activities as it has resorted dropping of arms and narcotics in border areas of Jammu while using drones.

“Pakistan is shamefully involved in dropping weapons and narcotics by using drones in Jammu borders areas aimed to stimulate the militant activities, however, all such designs will be foiled with strict vigil and monitoring”, DGP said, adding such activities were initially reported from Punjab borders.

Singh said security forces have succeeded in neutralizing over 180 militants so far and the same number, with a bit of up and down, are active in Valley.

The DGP said there has been a huge decline in stone-pelting incidents in Valley as only minor incidents are reporting elsewhere now which too are being dealt with maximum restraint by forces.

The Director General CRPF AP Maheshwari said that there is complete synergy with J&K Police while combating militancy in Valley and reiterated that their fight against militants will remain continued till all militants are neutralized.

He said CRPF has lost one of its members and “we are committed to honor his sacrifice”. “CRPF family has lost one of its members. We honor our slain personnel and proud their valor they showed while fighting militancy”, he added.

The DGP Maheshwari said: “We stand should by shoulder to the family of slain CRPF family and undertake to look after the families of slain CRPF personnel for their welfare and resettlement”.

When asked about ongoing anti-militancy ops in Valley, he said CRPF is in complete synergy with Jammu and Kashmir Police and will continue our mission to neutralize the militants who are operating in parts of Valley.

“Nothing can deter forces to give tough time to militants and neutralize them”, the DG CRPF added.