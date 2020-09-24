Afsha calls on Advisor Khan

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: Captain of J&K Women’s Football team, Afsha Ashiq today called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan here and discussed various issues related to the sports developmental programmes and other related activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Afsha Ashiq gave feedback to the Advisor about the scenario of infrastructure for football game for women and coaching facilities in the region.

On the occasion, Advisor Khan assured her that the Government is focused to give further boost to the sports programmes in the UT to enable the local youth to excel nationally and internationally in different sports activities.

He said the Government is utilizing all resources to boost sports activities and to tap the talent with respect to different international and world famous sports like cricket, football etc.

Earlier, Advisor Khan felicitated Kuldeep Handoo for Dronacharya Award which he received from President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on August 29, 2020 in the field of Wushu.

Advisor Khan congratulated Handoo for being the first Dronacharya Awardee from J&K.

Handoo is also recipient of State Award, Sher-e-Kashmir Award, Purshooram Award among other medals.