Ashok Koul asks BJP activists to guide people on voter rights, responsibilities

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 11: J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul addressed a meeting of BJP Samba regarding ongoing “revision of electoral rolls” exercise in Jammu & Kashmir.

J&K BJP Vice-President Surjeet Singh Slathia, General Secretary Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, former Minister Chander Parkash Ganga, Prabhari Narayan Singh, District President Samba Amar Singh, DDC Chairman Keshav, Municipal Chairman Pawan, Ganesh, Bachan, BDC chairman Jogehawar Singh, BLA1 Kashmir Singh, BLA1 Vijaypur Jai Ram Sharma, BLA 1 Ramgarh Darhan Chowdhary, all Mandal Presidents, l District Office bearers and others were present in the meeting.

In his address, Ashok Koul stressed on the induction of new voters and linking of Aadhar with Voter Card which remained the two main agendas of the meeting. He asked the party leaders to guide people on voter rights and responsibilities to empower first-time voters to make informed decisions during the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Focus on the basic rights of the voter as enshrined in the Constitution, and enumerate the responsibilities voters need to consider before and after casting their votes. For the whole exercise BJP leaders have to devote themselves to the task and reach up to every single household to strengthen the democracy.” Koul said.

Dr Devinder Manyal also spoke on the occasion and stressed on to speed up the process of registration of voters including new voters. He asked BJP workers to contribute to voter registration, updating of electoral rolls and Aadhar linking. He asked the party activists to ensure door-to-door campaign to educate the masses on whole exercise.