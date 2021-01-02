ARTO Reasi team fines 19 vehicles for traffic violations, realises Rs 2 lakhs in two days

REASI: A team of Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) have fined nearly 19 vehicles for different traffic violations during a routine checking in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources here said that a team led by ARTO Reasi Rajesh Gupta during two day checking on Katra-Painthal- Karkyal and Reasi-Talwara-Arnas-Jyotipuram routes, challaned 19 vehicles and realised an amount of Rs 2 lakhs.

They said that 22 vehicles were compounded on the spot and realized an amount of Rs 26,000 on spot while one motor cycle without documents was also seized at Arnas.

They further said that the violators were booked for violations like overcharging, without-seat belt, not wearing crash helmet, pollution certificate, overloading in Private Goods vehicles.

The operators were also warned to follow the MVA rules while plying the vehicles.