 Artificial Intelligence (AI) not leading to job losses, says IT Ministry

NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) said on July 21 that the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) was not leading to any job losses, and was in fact on track to increase India’s Gross Domestic Product. Rajya Sabha BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi had asked “whether [the] Government has evaluated [the] socio economic impact of generative AI on job losses”.

In a written response, the IT Ministry said, “No … The advent of Artificial Intelligence is not leading to any job losses; instead it is being used as a tool for augmenting capability.” (Agencies)