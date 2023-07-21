Employees terminated for terror links

The administration has taken the decision to dismiss three employees, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Kashmir University, due to their alleged involvement with militant outfits, raising funds for them, and propagating their ideology. It appears that the dismissal of these three employees is seen as similar to past cases where individuals involved in anti-national activities, separatist movements, and terrorism-related activities were appointed through unofficial means, disregarding established norms and even managing to pass mandatory CID verifications. These past incidents have allegedly emboldened separatists, allowing these employees to openly propagate a pro-Pakistan agenda.

The fact that an individual who was an active member of Hizbul Mujahideen managed to become a police constable and another individual involved in militant activities operated within the Revenue Office without facing any consequences for almost a decade is indicative of a concerning state of affairs in the past. It raises questions about the effectiveness of the screening and vetting processes during the recruitment and employment of individuals in sensitive positions. Such incidents highlight the need for stricter background checks, enhanced security protocols, and improved monitoring mechanisms to prevent individuals with questionable backgrounds or involvement in extremist activities from infiltrating Government institutions.

The dismissal of these employees is seen as a strong message and deterrent against such activities in the future. The present administration’s emphasis on zero tolerance towards separatism and terrorism, as well as its efforts to rectify these past shortcomings, is a step in the right direction to ensure a more secure and stable environment in the region.