Article 370 Verdict | SC Asks Centre To Hold Elections In J&K By September 2024

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct elections in the assembly by September 30 next year.

Requirement of J&K constituent Assembly’s recommendation in Art 370 can’t be read in manner making larger intention redundant: Justice Kaul

Justice Kaul directs setting up of truth-and-reconciliation commission to probe human rights violations both by State, non-State actors

Justice SK Kaul in concurring judgment with CJI says purpose of Article 370 was to slowly bring J&K at par with other Indian states

CJI says ‘we hold exercise of presidential power to issue constitutional order abrogating Article 370 of Constitution as valid’

We uphold validity of decision to carve Union Territory of Ladakh out of Jammu and Kashmir, says CJI

“We have held that Article 370 is a temporary provision,” says Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud as five-judge SC bench delivers verdict on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

We direct that steps be taken by EC to conduct elections of J&K Assembly by Sep 30, 2024, says CJI

We hold the president seeking concurrence of union and not state is valid, all provisions of Indian constitution can be applied to J-K: CJI

Article 370: CJI says recommendation of Constituent Assembly of J-K was not binding on president of India

When Constituent Assembly of J-K ceased to exist, special condition for which Article 370 was introduced ceased to exist: CJI

Article 370: Constituent Assembly of J&K was never intended to be permanent body, says CJI

Article 370 of Constitution was interim arrangement due to war conditions in state, says CJI

CJI says Article 370 of Constitution was temporary, president’s power to revoke it still exists

Article 370: J&K does not have internal sovereignty different from other states of the country, says CJI

J&K became integral part of India, this is evident from Articles 1 and 370 of the Constitution: CJI

Article 370: Every decision taken by Centre on behalf of state during presidential rule can’t be challenged, says CJI

Article 370: SC rejects petitioners’ arguments that no irreversible action can be taken by Centre during President’s rule

CJI says SC need not adjudicate on validity of presidential proclamation in J&K as petitioners have not challenged it