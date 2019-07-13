‘Article 15’ runs strong at BO, mints Rs 53.68 cr

NEW DELHI: Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Article 15’ keeps strong on the box-office number, earning Rs 53.68 crore nationwide.

The movie earned Rs 1.25 crore on a Friday, which totals up to a massive Rs 53.68 crore.

The movie is packed with extremely realistic portrayals and powerful performances by Ayushmann Khurana and the rest of the cast. With the rap anthem of ‘Ab Farq laayenge’, the film has taken the nation by storm.

The current numbers are proof that the industry is experiencing a good change and content-driven cinema like ‘Article 15’ is charting big numbers and has won over both, critically and commercially.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios, the film is making the audience set a social perspective. It was released on June 28.

