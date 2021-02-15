Arrogance, addl charge eating vitals of public delivery: Sadhotra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 15: People of Jammu & Kashmir are facing very tough time as 2 As Arogance & Additional charge in the Government is eating vitals of basic public delivery system, alleged Ajay Kumar Sadhotra senior leader, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) and former Minister while addressing a meeting of party workers at Sohagni border village in Marh.

He said it is unfortunate and matter of grave concern that arrogance and additional charge have made Public Delivery System very poor and common people are facing lot of difficulties.

Arrogance and additional charge have created havoc as when common people go to the office for day to day problems they are given reply ” Sahib ke pas Dusri Post Ka bi Charge Hai Vhan Gaye Hain” which is grave injustice with common poor man who has to visit office again and again. Disposal and redressal of the problems is very slow. The delivery system is very slow further, alleged Sadhotra.

Officers are also convinced that they cannot do justice with their post due to additional charge people are deprived of having grievances redressed.

Senior National Conference leader said in many departments the files are pending and common people are tossed on one pretext or the other and common man gets disappointment and disenchantment from the system.

Sadhotra said Jammu & Kashmir is a very sensitive Border Region of our country. Such attitude of the Government will lead to alienation which is not in the national interest. And emphasized the need of making public delivery system more effective & responsive free of arrogance and additional charge so that common man gets his day to day problems solved and also stressed for dire need of putting check on arrogance & stop additional charge in the system.

Others who spoke in the public meeting are Nagar Choudary, Kimat Choudhary, Rakesh Sharma, Raghubir Singh, Swarn Singh Manhas, Devi Ditta, Jagater Singh, Jag Mohan, Ashwani etc.