Advisor Bhatnagar meets several delegations, individuals

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 15: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today met scores of delegations and individuals during the public outreach programme held at Civil Secretariat.

The delegations and individuals apprised the Advisor of their issues and demands and sought an early resolution for the same.

A deputation of individuals working in Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation centres across Jammu and Kashmir raised several issues pertaining to the drug menace in J&K besides other issues with the Advisor. They demanded adjustment in Police department besides one time relaxation in new recruitments of Police department.

Advisor Bhatnagar during his interaction with the delegation commended them for their efforts in curbing this social evil. He urged them to continue such efforts and assured them that all of their genuine issues will be looked into.

On the occasion Advisor Bhatnagar also released a book titled “Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation of Youth”by Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre (Kashmir Zone).

Another delegation ofJ&K Road Transport Corporation Workers Union raised several issues regarding release of wages and other concerns with the Advisor. They demanded immediate release of their salaries and other dues.

Similarly, a deputation ofAll J&K Contingent Paid Education Employees Union raised several issues pertaining to their career prospects and other related concerns with the Advisor. They demanded minimum wages for all contingent paid employees, SRO 520 in favour of Land Donors besides other service benefits.

Likewise, a delegation of shopkeepers of Bhagwati Nagar Jammu demanded suitable rehabilitation policy in lieu of land acquisition for National Highway construction.

Another delegation of individuals from Bhour, Jammu demanded functionality of NTPHC centre in the area, construction of playground, protection walls for Panchayat ghar and cremation ground besides other developmental works for the area.

Similarly a deputation of individuals from Kurhama, Ganderbal demanded establishment of Community Health Centre in the area by the upgradation of Primary Health Centre besides other developmental benefits for the area.

Besides these delegations, several individuals from Jammu, Kupwara, Srinagar, Budgam, Rajouri, Kokernag, Anantnag and other areas raised various issues with the Advisor and sought immediate redressal of the same.

Advisor Bhatnagar, while responding to the issues and concerns of delegations and individuals, assured them that all of their genuine issues and demands will be redressed on priority.