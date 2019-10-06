Around 11 houses damaged, 3 persons injured in massive fire in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: As many as 11 residential houses were damaged and three persons were injured in a massive fire incident in the summer capital, Srinagar on Sunday.

Fire broke out in a residential house in congested Doonkhud area in Dalgate, Srinagar on Sunday.

However, people alleged that as there is a gag on communication, including mobile and internet services in the valley since the special status of the state was scrapped on August 5, the locals actually had to go to the Fire Station to inform the official about the fire incident.

They said due to the delay in response from the Fire and Emergency department following a gag on communication, 11 houses—six completely and five partially—were damaged before the fire was doused off. Three persons also received burn injuries while dousing off the leaping flames, clearly visible from a distance.

“Even after the delay, only two fire tenders were sent to douse off the fire in an area which is very congested. It was because of the efforts of the locals that the fire was stopped,” they further alleged.

Official sources said that the cause of the fire was gas leakage. “Three persons, who were injured, have been hospitalized,” they added.

