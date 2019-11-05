Around 10 huts burnt in Jammu inferno

JAMMU: Around 10 huts burnt on Tuesday morning in a fire broke out due to a ‘short circuit’ in Qasim Nagar area here.

Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said that fire broke out this afternoon in Qasim Nagar area in which 10 out of 25 hutments caught fire.

The spokesperson said that four fire tenders with a team of fire fighters led by Divisional officer Vijay Kumar rushed to the spot.

“The fire was controlled and the flames were doused timely to prevent them from spreading to other hutments,” the spokesperson added.

Some goods and household items have destroyed in the fire but no human injury reported so far, he added.

(agencies)