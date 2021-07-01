Army Vice Chief visits forward areas in Northern Command

NEW DELHI : Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lieutenant General CP Mohanty is on a three-day visit to the forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir of Northern Command to review the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the hinterland.

During the visit, the Vice Chief of Army Staff is being briefed by formation and unit commanders on the aspects of operational preparedness, infusion of technology and the synergy between various security forces, civil administration and the local population, according to a release by the Ministry of Defence.

The Army Vice Chief interacted with the troops and emphasised the need to remain alert and be able to respond to any nefarious activities from across the Line of Control and undertaking relentless intelligence based synergised operations to sustain peace in the hinterland.

The Vice Chief appreciated the efforts of maintaining a high state of combat readiness despite the current COVID-19 pandemic. He reiterated the Indian Army’s commitment in the national effort to overcome the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

During the last leg of his visit, the Vice Chief visited Northern Command Headquarters at Udhampur where he was briefed on the complete spectrum of activities undertaken by the Indian Army in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Leh.

The VCOAS appreciated the synergy fostered between all security agencies especially the cooperation between Northern Command, Air Force, Para Military Forces, Civil Administration and Central Police Organisations operating in the region.

The Army Vice Chief exhorted all ranks to continue carrying out their tasks in a professional manner for creating a secure and peaceful environment for ushering in an era of peace and development in the region. (Agency)