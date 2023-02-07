Army Units In Ladakh Dominate Northern Command Investiture Ceremony

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, Feb 7: Army units involved in the Galwan clashes in eastern Ladakh with the troops of Chinese PLA dominated the commendation and appreciation certificates handed out at Tuesday’s Northern Command investiture ceremony, which was held in Kashmir for the first time since Independence.

“It is a matter of immense honour for me to be presiding over the first segment of the investiture ceremony at Srinagar. This event is to commend the inspirational acts of bravery, commitment and sacrifice, in the true traditions of Indian Army, by selected units of Northern Command which has contributed to stability along the LoC and LAC,” General officer Commanding in Chief of Army’s Northern Command Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said in his address.

Of the four Chief of the Army Staff appreciation certificates, three were awarded to units involved in Operation Snow Leopard undertaken in the Ladakh sector after the Galwan clashes in June 2020.

Of the 49 GoC-in-C’s commendation certificates, 18 were given to units deployed in Ladakh while they also bagged nearly half of the 24 appreciation certificates.

The 6 Bihar unit was awarded the commendation certificate for its “unprecedented contribution” in pushing back the enemy in the Galwan Valley while 22 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles got the certificate for foiling Chinese incursion in a hand to hand fight in Chushul sector.

The 17 Mahar, who took part in the Operation Snow Leopard, were awarded for being the first battalion to remain posted in Operation Meghdoot (Siachen glacier) for eight months.

Zanskar pony breeding and training centre and 26 Dog unit of the army were also awarded appreciation certificates for their roles.