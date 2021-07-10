Army starts Gujjar and Bakkarwal Schools at Sanasar, Nathatop and Patnitop

RAMBAN: Indian Army, with the aim to impart quality education & ensuring bright future of the children of Gujjar and Bakkarwal community, started three Gujjar & Bakarwal Schools at Sanasar, Nathatop and Patnitop on the request of the community.

Children of Gujjar and Bakkarwal community suffer severely from lack of education infrastructure while deras (residence) migrate to their summer abodes. The community heads approached the Army seeking assistance for education of their wards.

A total of 85 children including 36 girls have been enrolled in these schools, which shall remain functional for three months or till moving back of the Deras before winter. Covid appropriate behaviour is strictly being implemented in the schools.

Besides, schools also become a source of employment to 3 teachers who are part of the community. This initiative of the Army is appreciated by Gujjar & Bakarwal Community and will foster the feeling of inclusiveness with mainstream society and will further strengthen the bond between Indian Army and Gujjar & Barkarwal Community.