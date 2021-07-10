J&K Board Class 12 Commerce topper shares his success story

Jatin Mahajan of Budhi, Kathua bagged 2nd position in Jammu Province with 98.8%

KATHUA: Jatin Mahajan a student of private school topped Class 12 JK Board Examinations in commerce stream in district Kathua and secured 2nd position in Jammu province with 494 marks (98.8 percent) out of 500.

Son of a businessman, Jatin scored 494 with full marks in Business Studies and physical education, besides 98 each in English, Accountancy and Entrepreneurship.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought significant changes in daily routines for almost everyone but Jatin remained undeterred by the new social order due to lockdowns and other restrictions. “The school and other educational institutions were closed for so long. It was quite disturbing initially for me to cop up with this new routines but gradually I saw this isolation time as great opportunity to focus and rearrange my study regime.”

Eldest among the three Siblings, Jatin used to study 8 to 10 hours daily during his board exam preparations and availed social media by subscribing to some study related facebook pages and youtube channels.” Social media can be a game changer provided it is used optimally as it offers multitude of information which can be available within fractions of seconds on your Computer or Mobile phone”

The young boy hails from village Buddhi of block Barnoti, tehsil Kathua. His father owns a shop and mother is a private school teacher.

Speaking about his goals, Jatin said, “I want to become a CA and am waiting to get admitted to Delhi University. Right now, I can’t say much about it because of covid. But yes, I want to join a good institution for my graduation. ”

“I would give the credit of all my success to my parents, teachers (CA Ankul Sharma), school teachers and coaching teachers. I gave importance to all these, be it home, school, coaching or self-study, as everything has its own relevance”

Sharing his study strategy, Jatin said, “Whatever I studied, I revised to see how much I understood, and finally reflected it.”