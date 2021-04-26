Army signs MoU with HPCL, NIEDO for ‘Ladakh Ignited Minds’ project

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Apr 26: To secure a better future for Ladakhi youth, Army under the aegis of Fire and Fury Corps signed MoU for Ladakh Ignited Minds project with corporate partner Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and executing agency National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) today at HQ 14 Corps, Leh.

The memorandum was signed in the presence of Tashi Gyalson Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) Leh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (MP Ladakh), Advisor Ladakh Umang Narula, Ravinder Kumar Administrative Secretary, Lt Gen PGK Menon GOC 14 Corps along with Prince Singh (Chief Regional Manager, Retail J&K, HPCL), Dr Rohit Srivastav (Managing Trustee and CEO, NIEDO) and various senior Army officials and civil dignitaries.

The project, Ladakh Ignited Minds: A Centre of Excellence and Wellness, has been conceptualized to secure a better future for the youth of UT of Ladakh. It is a full-time residential programme to mentor and to guide Ladakhi youth for twelve months for various Medical and Engineering Colleges entrance examinations in India.

The programme under the aegis of Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army would be executed by National Integrity & Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO), a Kanpur-based NGO. The Army would oversee the overall operations to include administration and logistics with requisite funding support through Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries stated that Army is doing all out efforts not only for skill development but also for providing employment opportunities to the underprivileged and disadvantaged sections of Ladakh.