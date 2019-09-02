Army organises Capacity Building Tour for students

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Sept 2: Ten days Capacity Building tour for students of this district being conducted by the Army was flagged off at Helipad here by General Officer Commanding, Counter Insurgency Force (Delta).

The team comprises of 22 students from villages of Kishtwar and Doda Districts accompanied by three teachers and officials of the Army. Before the tour was flagged off, the GOC interacted with the team and wished them bon voyage.

During the tour to Indian Military Academy Dehradun, the students and teachers will stopover at New Delhi and visit the historic National War Memorial, Qutub Minar, Old Fort, India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhawan and experience a ride in Delhi Airport Metro. They will also visit Baalnoi Academy which prepares students for competitive exams including Services Selection Board for entry as Officers in the Army.

In Dehradun, they will visit the Indian Military Academy which is the focal point of the entire tour and will get an opportunity to interact with cadets from Jammu and Kashmir. The tour team will also visit Clemen Town Army Cantonment where they will get an opportunity to see an Army equipment display.

The tour intends to provide the budding youth of Kishtwar an exposure to the meticulous and illustrious military life, so that students feel encouraged to imbibe best of the Military virtues such as discipline, punctuality, integrity and patriotism in their personal life. It will motivate the students towards career opportunities available both in the Indian Army as well as corporate sector thus widening their horizons.

The high zeal and enthusiasm levels of the students were clearly visible as they were waving the National Flag and singings patriotic songs while being flagged off.