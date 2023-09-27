Army Man Injured In Landmine Blast Along LoC In J&K’s Rajouri

JAMMU, Sep 27: An army man was left severely injured in a landmine blast along Line of Control in Rajouri district, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that one Naik Dheeraj Kumar Magrati, was injured after he accidentally stepped on a landmine, while on a patrolling duty in the forward area of LoC in the Nowshera sector.

The injured army man was airlifted to Northern Command hospital Udhampur for immediate treatment, they further said.