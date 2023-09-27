JAMMU, Sep 27: An army man was left severely injured in a landmine blast along Line of Control in Rajouri district, officials said on Wednesday.
They said that one Naik Dheeraj Kumar Magrati, was injured after he accidentally stepped on a landmine, while on a patrolling duty in the forward area of LoC in the Nowshera sector.
The injured army man was airlifted to Northern Command hospital Udhampur for immediate treatment, they further said.
Army Man Injured In Landmine Blast Along LoC In J&K’s Rajouri
JAMMU, Sep 27: An army man was left severely injured in a landmine blast along Line of Control in Rajouri district, officials said on Wednesday.