Army jawan martyred in gunfight at LoC

JAMMU: An Army jawan was martyred in a fierce gunfight that broke out between Indian troops and suspected infiltrators aided by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.

They said Pakistan Army has been aiding the suspects by opening heavy fire at the Indian posts.

Alert Army troops picked up “suspicious movements” along the LoC in Keri Battal belt in Sunderbani sector, they said.

A loud blast was then heard followed by heavy firing from Pakistan, they said, adding that Indian troops retaliated promptly leading to a fierce gunfight. (AGENCIES)