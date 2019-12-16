ADG CRPF calls on Lt Governor Murmu

JAMMU: Additional Director General of CRPF, Zulfiqar Hasan, on Monday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and briefed him about the security management in the Union Territory, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

Hasan also informed the Lt Governor about the various important issues related to internal security management in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

The Lt Governor lauded the role being played by the CRPF in maintaining security in J&K and advised the ADG to keep monitoring every aspect related to the safety and security of the people to meet the security challenges. (AGENCIES)