Army equipped with modern gadgets after drone strike at Jammu air base

JAMMU: The Indian Army has been equipped with modern gadgets to tackle security threats along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said here on Wednesday.

According to them, the first-of its kind drone attack in the country on the Air Force Base and detection of UAVs in the bordering districts of Jammu and Kashmir, prompted the Indian Army to devise a comprehensive strategy to tackle new threats along the Line of Control (LoC).

“The Army has also enhanced vigil along the LoC to combat the infiltration bids in coming winters,” they asserted, adding that the Army has been put on high alert to thwart nefarious designs of Pakistan.

“Despite adverse weather conditions, troops are on toes to foil infiltration attempts being made from across the border,” the sources said.

“The Army has revamped its strategy to tackle (UAVs) movement and also to combat infiltration attempts,” they said. Pakistan, through its launching pads based on the other side of the LoC in Poonch sector, is attempting to infiltrate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants into Indian side.

Poonch sector in Jammu region is strategically important because the Chinkut area in Pakistan across the border has one of the biggest launching pads whereas in the training camps, terrorists are being motivated to infiltrate inside the Indian territory and launch attacks at key locations.

On February 25, a joint statement issued by both India and Pakistan said that they have agreed to a ‘strict observance of all agreements’, understandings and ceasefire along the LoC and all other sectors.

The sources said that to thwart the nefarious designs of Pakistan, the Army has been well equipped with modern weaponry and has also installed latest gadgets to keep a close watch on any suspicious movement on the border.

“Before fresh snowfall, attempts of infiltration may increase but the Indian Army has geared up to defeat every nefarious conspiracy of the enemy,” they added. (AGENCY)