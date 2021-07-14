Employment July 14, 2021

Required

X-Ray Technician

(min. experience of Two years)

& Lab Technicians

at Nidaan Diagnostics

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

WhatsApp your resume at

8899501300

Email: ndcgnr@gmail.com

REQUIRED IMMEDIATELY

1. Receptionist – 1 Female

(Experience Computer Skills)

2. Mobile Hardware Repairing

(Experience Teacher)

3. Marketing Executive

(Experience Student Mobilezy)

Salary Best Industry

AISECT Education Skill Institute

Jeewan Nagar Jammu

7780920060, 9419010589

Required

Only female staff for Institute

1. Teachers for Online Classes 3rd to 12th (All streams)

2. Female for work from home Social Media handler & Official Coordinator

3. Female home Tutor for Classes 7th to 12th All Subjects

4. Required female MBA, B.Tech B.D.S. & Engg. Candidates

Venue: Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Only calling- 8493863173

Handsome salary + incentives

Required

SUPERVISOR FOR BANQUET HALL

EXPERIENCED-1-5 YEARS

SALARY – 8 K – 12K

CALL – 9910733316

9906320350

BIKE MUST HAVE

AREA BANTALAB BOHRI

Urgent Requirement

We are hiring HR / Recruiter for our organisation. The candidate must have 1-2 years of experience as HR Recruiter. Freshers can also apply. Interested candidates may share their CV on jobs@aatishmanagement.in. Office is at Bhagwati Nagar.

Call on 9990011643

for more details

Required

1- Driver (Experience Automatic Vehicle)

1- Electrician ( for Banquet)

Pay Upto 10000/-

Interested Person Contact at

9419666915, 9086133213

Required

X-RAY TECHNICIAN

(min. experience of TWO years)

&

LAB TECHNICIANS

at

NIDAAN DIAGNOSTICS

GANDHINAGAR, JAMMU.

WhatsApp your resume at 8899501300

Email: ndcgnr@gmail.com

REQUIREMENT 2021 INSTASSURE PVT. LTD. CO.

1). Marketing Executive (Survey) – 10 M/F Qualification – 10th/12th.

Fresher’s candidate Fixed Salary – (8000+Convenience+Bonus)

Experienced candidate fixed salary – (10,000+ convenience+Bonus).

Location: Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Akhnoor, Reasi, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch, Doda.

Walk in Interview: Wed, Thurs, Fri. (12 Noon to 4 PM).

Address: 496/A, Near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Contact No: 9419224690,

7006019797, 8082840204

Urgently Required

1. Store Incharge (manager) – Exp 5 – 10 year

2. Quality controller – Exp. 5 to 10 year

3. HR Manager – Exp. 3 to 7 year

4. Computer Operator – Exp 1 to 2 year

5. Sales Manager- Exp. 2 to 3 year

6. Medical Representative – Exp. 1 to 2 year

7. Sales Executive – Exp./fresher

8. Office Boy/Girl- fresher

Contact: thumbssgreen Consultant’s

Address: Shop No. 31, Sector-D Sainik Colony, Jammu

Mob.: 7051113194, 7006521646

Email Id: thumbssgreen@gmail.com

Car Required

Marutis’ Alto K 10 or Alto 800 with power steering Model 2013 to 2018 is required for purchase.

Contact: between 11 AM to 5 PM

Mob: 9906038994, 01912534876