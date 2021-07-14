Employment July 14, 2021

Required
X-Ray Technician
(min. experience of Two years)
& Lab Technicians
at Nidaan Diagnostics
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
WhatsApp your resume at
8899501300
Email: ndcgnr@gmail.com
REQUIRED IMMEDIATELY
1. Receptionist – 1 Female
(Experience Computer Skills)
2. Mobile Hardware Repairing
(Experience Teacher)
3. Marketing Executive
(Experience Student Mobilezy)
Salary Best Industry
AISECT Education Skill Institute
Jeewan Nagar Jammu
7780920060, 9419010589
Required
Only female staff for Institute
1. Teachers for Online Classes 3rd to 12th (All streams)
2. Female for work from home Social Media handler & Official Coordinator
3. Female home Tutor for Classes 7th to 12th All Subjects
4. Required female MBA, B.Tech B.D.S. & Engg. Candidates
Venue: Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Only calling- 8493863173
Handsome salary + incentives
Required
SUPERVISOR FOR BANQUET HALL
EXPERIENCED-1-5 YEARS
SALARY – 8 K – 12K
CALL – 9910733316
9906320350
BIKE MUST HAVE
AREA BANTALAB BOHRI
Urgent Requirement
We are hiring HR / Recruiter for our organisation. The candidate must have 1-2 years of experience as HR Recruiter. Freshers can also apply. Interested candidates may share their CV on jobs@aatishmanagement.in. Office is at Bhagwati Nagar.
Call on 9990011643
for more details
Required
1- Driver (Experience Automatic Vehicle)
1- Electrician ( for Banquet)
Pay Upto 10000/-
Interested Person Contact at
9419666915, 9086133213
REQUIREMENT 2021 INSTASSURE PVT. LTD. CO.
1). Marketing Executive (Survey) – 10 M/F Qualification – 10th/12th.
Fresher’s candidate Fixed Salary – (8000+Convenience+Bonus)
Experienced candidate fixed salary – (10,000+ convenience+Bonus).
Location: Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Akhnoor, Reasi, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch, Doda.
Walk in Interview: Wed, Thurs, Fri. (12 Noon to 4 PM).
Address: 496/A, Near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Contact No: 9419224690,
7006019797, 8082840204
Urgently Required
1. Store Incharge (manager) – Exp 5 – 10 year
2. Quality controller – Exp. 5 to 10 year
3. HR Manager – Exp. 3 to 7 year
4. Computer Operator – Exp 1 to 2 year
5. Sales Manager- Exp. 2 to 3 year
6. Medical Representative – Exp. 1 to 2 year
7. Sales Executive – Exp./fresher
8. Office Boy/Girl- fresher
Contact: thumbssgreen Consultant’s
Address: Shop No. 31, Sector-D Sainik Colony, Jammu
Mob.: 7051113194, 7006521646
Email Id: thumbssgreen@gmail.com
Car Required
Marutis’ Alto K 10 or Alto 800 with power steering Model 2013 to 2018 is required for purchase.
Contact: between 11 AM to 5 PM
Mob: 9906038994, 01912534876