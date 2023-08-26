Army displays weapons for future warriors at GDC Nowshera

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 26: Nowshera Degree College with the objective to boost patriotism and instill nationalistic fervour among the future warriors and motivate them to join the Indian Army a weapon display for NCC Cadets and students was organised by a Rashtriya Rifles battaion of Indian Army at Government Degree College Nowshera.

The NCC cadets and students enthusiastically witnessed the weapon display and were keen to acquaint them with the fire-power of Indian Army. The aim was to educate the NCC cadets and students about different firearms and equipment’s in Army under the guidance of Army instructors.

This display helped the cadets to develop an understanding of weaponry and their significance in the Armed forces. NCC Cadets from both Junior and Senior Division of 5 J&K NCC Battalion participated from Government Degree College and Government Higher Secondary School, Nowshera.

The cadets and students expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to aquatint with the firepower of Indian Army and many cadets found the experience inspiring and motivating to pursue careers in Armed forces.

The teachers, students and their parents appreciated the effort of Indian Army for regularly conducting such motivational and educational activities that play an important role in motivating and enthusing the youth in joining the Armed forces. Such training programmes serve as a bridge for greater cooperation and understanding between the two institutions highlighting the role of NCC in nurturing the youth for variety of future endeavours and being responsible citizens of India.