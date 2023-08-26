CRPF deploys advanced WHAP vehicle to bolster defence

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 26: In a significant move towards bolstering operational capabilities and enhancing defence preparedness, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has strategically deployed the cutting-edge ‘Wheeled Armoured Amphibious Platform’ (WHAP) vehicle in the Union Territory of J&K.

Appropriately designed to navigate diverse terrains and surmount challenging battle scenarios, the WHAP vehicle has emerged as a game-changing addition to the CRPF’s arsenal.

As per officials, stationed in the region are two of these vehicles, each primed to exhibit remarkable operational capabilities spanning both land and water, which, they said, is a noteworthy development in the realm of modern defence technology.

“Comprising an array of innovative features, this state-of-the-art vehicle marks a resolute move to fortify its forces against potential threats,” the officials said.

The officials who are closely involved with the deployment emphasized that the WHAP vehicle’s construction is not just technologically advanced but also meticulously aligned with the rigorous demands of combat situations.

“A paramount feature of this vehicle is its capacity to seamlessly traverse through water bodies and negotiate hilly landscapes, attesting to its versatility and adaptability in the face of diverse geographical challenges,” they said.

Key technical specifications of the WHAP vehicle underscore its formidable prowess. Crafted under the visionary guidance of DRDO’s Vehicle Research and Development Establishment (VRDE) in conjunction with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), the vehicle showcases an impressive power-to-weight ratio.

As per officials, boasting dimensions of 24 tons in weight, 8 meters in length, and 4 meters in width, the vehicle is propelled by a high-power diesel engine, underscoring its swift mobility even in challenging terrains.

In a resolute bid to ensure the safety and security of personnel within, the WHAP vehicle is designed with a comprehensive bulletproof shield, augmenting the safeguarding of occupants during high-stakes missions.

“The integration of a double-floor mine protection system enhances the vehicle’s survivability in the face of explosive threats, further cementing its significance in the CRPF’s operational framework,” the officials noted.

The incorporation of innovative features does not stop there. The vehicle employs a sophisticated hydrogen suspension combined with a Central Tire Inflation System (CTIS), amplifying its stability and adaptability to varying surfaces.

Notably, the WHAP vehicle also houses a remotely controlled weapon system, featuring an MMG gun for effective combat capabilities. Moreover, the inclusion of an automated grenade launcher equips the vehicle to deploy tear gas shells, effectively aiding in crowd control scenarios.

A defining facet of the WHAP vehicle is the implementation of ABES technology, which not only enhances occupant safety but also renders the vehicle shockproof to a significant extent. “This particular feature holds the potential to be a pivotal factor in ensuring the well-being of personnel during combat or hazardous operations,” the officials said.

The officials stated that the introduction of the vehicle heralds a new era in defence technology deployment.”It stands as a resolute symbol of the force’s unwavering commitment to strengthening its defence capabilities in the region; it undoubtedly adds a potent dimension to CRPF’s operational prowess.”